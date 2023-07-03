1st Annual Duke’s Group Ride for Charity – BC Children’s Hospital – Saturday July 8

Chilliwack – Get your gear on and mark your calendars! Dukes Country Pub is hosting their 1st annual Duke’s ride for charity – benefiting BC Children’s Hospital. Entry by donation, all donations include a ticket for the afternoon events.

Along with the acoustic pop duo LooPS and their attempt to break the world record for most concerts played in 12 hours who aim to raise $100,000, Dukes Country Pub are hoping to raise an additional $10,000!

Meet in the parking lot at 10am, donations can be handed in to Lanette, or made online. Donations can also be turned into the pub prior to the event.

Drone aerial photos will be taken of the group at 11:30am.

The group will depart at 12pm for a 1.5-2 hour ride, the group will return to Duke’s at 2:15 with live music starting at 1pm.

Each rider will be given a route map, and coloured ribbon to show support.

Please follow instructions of the lead bike, they will have a hi-vis vest for easy marking. Ride at a safe distance and do your best to keep those around you safe.

Dukes Country Pub and organizers are not responsible or liable for any accidents, injuries or wrong doings that occur during the group ride.

Facebook information is here.