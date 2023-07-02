Ryder Lake Community BBQ – July 2 – 3 to 7 PM

Ryder Lake – The Ryder Lake Community BBQ is Sunday July 2 from 3 to 7 PM.

From Ryder Lake Farmers’ Institute: There has been a long history of dew worm races in Ryder Lake and we are hoping to restart this tradition at the BBQ this year.

Ryder Lake Farmers’ Institute will put up the International Dew Worm Races display panels, as well as the Stage Curtain Quilts which have recently been refurbished and are a neat part of Ryder Lake history.

Ryder Lake Farmers’ Institute received a Celebration and Activity Grant from the City of Chilliwack so will have some bottled water, pop, and chips available. There will be a Spin the Wheel for kids to win candy and popsicles and other treats.

Also, dew worm T-Shirts for sale and information on the Farmers’ and Women’s Institutes. Did you know that members can rent the Hall for a reduced rate after a year, and we have a new catalog of items that can be rented for use at home – tents, catering supplies, etc.?

Ryder Lake Hall. 49265 Elk View Road.

Facebook information is here.