Mission RCMP Need Help Finding Missing 32 Year Old Woman – Rebecca Townley-Uzelac

Misison – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Rebecca Townley-Uzelac who was reported missing on June 30, 2023.

Rebecca Townley-Uzelac was last seen on June 29, 2023.

Description of Rebecca Townley-Uzelac:

caucasian female

32 years

5 ft 11 in (152cm)

90 lbs (41kg)

shaved brown hair

brown eyes

tattoos on arms and back

She was last seen wearing:

brown hoody

black sweatpants

white shoes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rebecca Townley-Uzelac is urged to contact the Mission RCMP 604-826-7161.