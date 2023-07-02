Mission RCMP Need Help Finding Missing 32 Year Old Woman – Rebecca Townley-Uzelac

Misison – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Rebecca Townley-Uzelac who was reported missing on June 30, 2023.
Rebecca Townley-Uzelac was last seen on June 29, 2023.
Description of Rebecca Townley-Uzelac:
- caucasian female
- 32 years
- 5 ft 11 in (152cm)
- 90 lbs (41kg)
- shaved brown hair
- brown eyes
- tattoos on arms and back
She was last seen wearing:
- brown hoody
- black sweatpants
- white shoes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rebecca Townley-Uzelac is urged to contact the Mission RCMP 604-826-7161.