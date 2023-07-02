Skip to content

Mission RCMP Need Help Finding Missing 32 Year Old Woman – Rebecca Townley-Uzelac

Misison – Mission  RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Rebecca Townley-Uzelac who was reported missing on June 30, 2023.

Rebecca Townley-Uzelac was last seen on June 29, 2023.

Description of Rebecca Townley-Uzelac:

  • caucasian female
  • 32 years
  • 5 ft 11 in (152cm)
  • 90 lbs (41kg)
  • shaved brown hair
  • brown eyes
  • tattoos on arms and back

She was last seen wearing:

  • brown hoody
  • black sweatpants
  • white shoes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rebecca Townley-Uzelac is urged to contact the Mission RCMP 604-826-7161.

RCMP Rebecca Townley-Uzelac July 2023

