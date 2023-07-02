June 2023 Weather in Review – Below Average Rain

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett Environment Canada ) – Data recorded by Roger Pannett. Chilliwack Volunteer Weather Observer & Storm Watcher for Environment & Climate Change Canada.

With an unusually strong ridge of high pressure, remaining since mid-May, dry & very warm conditions persisted for the first week of June.

The month concluded with on-going dry sunny, windy conditions with low relative humidities and temperatures 6-7 °C above normal.

The Chilliwack 2023 precipitation total to date is 477.2 mm on 85 days compared to the 30-year average of 937 mm on 91 days.

After 3 years of La Nina, warming El Nino conditions are presently occurring. So there is a historical probability of a hot dry summer! Yet another reason to re-enact and maintain a Category 1 Campfire ban/prohibition throughout all regions of south west British Columbia and beyond.