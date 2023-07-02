Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve – Wetlands Explorer Nature Camp – July 10 to 14

Chilliwack – Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society ‘Wetlands Explorers’ Nature Camp takes place outside, guided by experienced environmental educators, and offer the chance to connect to the unique wildlife habitats of the reserve and explore pond life, wetland, and forest ecosystems. Learn about wetlands and what lives here: Frogs, Beavers, Pond Prowl and more! Perfect for aspiring scientists and wildlife biologists.

This 5 day camp is designed for children age 5 to 13 of all skill levels and interests and are the perfect way to keep them engaged and active this summer.

This 5 day morning camp is only $200 for the full week and can be registered for here: https://www.chilliwackblueheron.com/workshops/camps/

If you are looking for a full day camp, you can add the afternoon art camp that runs this same week and do the full day (including a supervised lunch) for only $350.