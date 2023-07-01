Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire Working Saturday Evening Grass Fire – Highway 1 Between Vedder and Prest (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Chilliwck Fire started working a grass fire around 5:40PM Saturday evening . The fire is just off Highway 1 eastbound, between Vedder and Prest roads.

Video Courtesy Wayne Bjorge VBN Sports/chillTV/abbyTV

Chilliwack Fire/Grass Fire Highway 1 – Video Courtesy Wayne Bjorge VBN Sports/chillTV/abbyTV
Chilliwack Grass Fire July 1/2023/Drive BC/Facebook

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

