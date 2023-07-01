Abbotsford Canucks Sign John Stevens to a Two-Year Contract

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced that the club has signed forward John Stevens to a two-year contract through the end of the 2024-25 AHL season.

“John is a great player and person,” said Johnson. “He personifies what we are as an organization. I am ecstatic to have him with us in Abbotsford for two more years.”

Stevens, 29, has spent the past two seasons with Abbotsford, ranking third in franchise history with 111 regular season games played since skating with the Canucks during the 2021-22 inaugural season. This past season, he recorded 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) over 43 regular season games and scored one goal over five Calder Cup Playoff games. Stevens also served as an alternate captain for the club during the 2022-23 season and is the club’s franchise leader in shorthanded goals (seven).

“I am extremely excited to be back in Abbotsford for another two seasons,” said Stevens. “The support we have received from this city since we moved here from Utica has been incredible. The fans here have made this one of the best playing atmospheres in the league. We have an amazing group here.”

The 6-3, 204-pound centre ranks tied for third in Abbotsford franchise history with 25 goals while ranking fourth in points (62) and fifth in assists (37). Stevens originally joined the Canucks organization when he was traded to Vancouver’s former AHL affiliate Utica Comets on Jan. 10, 2020 from Bridegport in exchange for future considerations.

A native of Sea Isle City, New Jersey, Stevens played four NCAA season with Northeastern University (HEA), capturing a Hockey East Championship with the Huskies in 2016. Over his professional career, he has skated in 276 regular season AHL games between Bridegport, Utica and Abbotsford, recording 113 points (47 goals, 66 assists) and registering 172 penalty minutes. He has also skated in 11 Calder Cup Playoff games, recording two points (one goal, one assist) and two penalty minutes.