Two Years After the Heat Dome and the Fire That Took Lytton Off The Map, The Investigation Continues

Lutton/Surrey – While no noticeable construction has started in Lytton, the RCMP did mark the two year anniversary of the destruction of the town of Lytton and the 2021 Heat Dome.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed that there were 619 heat-related deaths during the heat dome, which took place from June 25 to July 1. The heat dome resulted in several days of high temperatures that approached 50 degrees Celsius (°C) in Lytton, setting an all-time temperature record for Canada.

There have been concerns that sparks from a passing train may have started the tragedy, but it has not been ruled as the cause.

From S/Sgt. Kris Clark Senior Media Relations Officer, BC RCMP Communication Services:

The BC RCMP investigation into the devastating fire that impacted the Village of Lytton and neighbouring Indigenous communities on June 30, 2021, remains active.

The Village of Lytton voted to stop renewing the declaration of the State of Local Emergency, allowing it to expire on June 19, 2023 said Staff Sergeant Kris Clark of the BC RCMP. The end of the local emergency meant residents could return to their properties.

The police investigation remains active and on-going continuing to assess for possible criminality and we have no timeline with respect to when it may be completed. We will continue to take the time needed to ensure that all avenues of investigation have been covered off, S/Sgt. Clark added.

We remain mindful of other investigations that focussed on determining the cause, origin and looking at compliance or regulatory impacts.

We appreciate the continued understanding and patience of the public as investigation progresses.

Just a reminder that anyone who has not yet spoken to police and may have information is asked to please call Southeast District RCMP Tip/Information line at 250-470-6222.