Chilliwack – Darlene Pelletier, the Volunteer Services Coordinator at The Salvation Army Chilliwack has put out the social media word for some help.

Apply to be a Volunteer and she will take you on a personal tour of the facility and you will be amazed at what regular people are trying to do for the people who come to the Salvation Army for a hand up.

As previously reported, the Food Bank needs goods and or cash and realistically has a 4 to 5 week supply of goods for those in need.

Salvation Army Food Bank 2023