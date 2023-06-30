Cultus Lake Parking and Towing Restrictions

Cultus Lake – Yes, we have to remind everyone about this drill as we head into the long weekend.

From the FVRD: To ensure an enjoyable experience at Cultus Lake for everyone this summer, your cooperation in respecting the no parking zones along the roadway plays an important role.

No parking zones are established to maintain public safety. Parking on the roadway will result in towing and spoiling what should be a wonderful day at Cultus Lake.

If your vehicle has been towed, your vehicle may be at the temporary tow lot at the Cultus Lake Park Community Policing Office Parking Lot or the tow company’s tow yard located in Chilliwack.

To arrange recovery of your vehicle and to pay for the tow charges, please contact A.J. Towing at 604-795-3374.