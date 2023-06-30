Chilliwack Hospice Wellness Day Recap, Freedom Reins for Kids

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hospice Society hosted its second annual Health and Wellness Day open house event on Tuesday, June 27, offering free workshops and presentations, relaxation treatments, helpful resources, and tasty treats for more than 70 visitors, new and familiar, with the grief and palliative care support organization.

Organized by Laurie McNaught, Community Outreach and Education Manager, facilitators from the community and within Chilliwack Hospice Society, presented a wide variety of learning opportunities for guests, beginning with gentle chair yoga by Emmy Kerr at the start of the morning. Amanda St. Amour of Wild Birds Unlimited gave an informative talk in the Mountain View Wellness Room, while downstairs in the Serenity Garden Room author Karen Skillings read selections from her book of poetry Love, Loss, and New Life.

Executive Director Sue Knott led a group of women through the process of pour painting in a workshop aptly titled ‘Pour Out Your Feelings’. A popular activity for both adults and children who visit Chilliwack Hospice Society, pour painting is a beautiful medium for exploring grief through creative expression.

Lucy Fraser, Director of Programs, taught participants about what she has learned about EFT tapping and its benefits for those stricken with anxiety and stress, a common experience for those grieving the death of a loved one. Combined with online videos, the presentation gave those present a moment to just breathe and experience relief brought about by EFT tapping.

Chilliwack Hospice Wellness Day 2023

Chilliwack Hospice Society, in partnership with Freedom Reins Equine Connections, hosted their annual day of children’s grief activities on Saturday, June 24. Organized by Child and Youth Program manager Franceska Hills, children and their grownups participated in horseback riding, grooming, creative arts, and time for reflection as part of this special day for group grief support.

Each year many of the youngest bereavement support clients at Chilliwack Hospice Society are invited to experience a day of reflection, remembrance, and resilience in the company of gentle giants, the beautiful horses who reside at Freedom Reins Equine Connections in Yarrow and their friends through connections of ranch owner, Dora Isaak. Unlike previous years, the children’s parents or grandparents were welcomed to accompany them for the whole day beginning with the welcome circle. The opening event under the tent donated by RE/MAX Nyda Realty, included a game of ‘The North Wind Blows’ which made clear the many commonalities shared, including the loss of someone special, by each of the children and adults present. After which, each family shared a story about the person they were remembering and attached a photo of them to a wall of remembrance. Following some safety instructions from Isaak, families were divided into their groups and sent to their first activity station.