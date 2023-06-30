2023 Harrison Canada Day Festivities

Harrison – This is the timeline of events for Canada Day , Saturday July 1 in Harrison:

Timeline of Events here https://hrvtr.ee/canada-day (scroll down to the bottom of the page!) The day will take place from 8:30AM – 10:00PM.

With the Category 2 and 3 Open Fire Prohibitions in the Coastal Fire Centre, Tourism Harrison River Valley has made the difficult decision to cancel the Canada Day Annual Fireworks Display in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs.

This decision was not made lightly, but was made to ensure the safety of the community – for both residents and visitors.

A portion of the funds that would have gone to the fireworks display will be allocated to support the firefighting efforts in British Columbia.

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM Pancake Breakfast at the Firehall

10:00 AM- 11:00 AM Pet Parade at the Plaza

12:00 PM-12:45PM Opening Ceremonies at the Plaza

1:30 PM – 2:15 PM Music by The Dimes at the Plaza

2:30PM- 3:15PM Music by Sandy Scofield at the Plaza

3:30PM-4:15PM Music by Brander Raven at the Plaza

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Children’s Activities at the Waterfront

11:00 AM & 1:00 PM Drum Making in the Memorial Hall

5:00 PM -6:00 PM Main Parade

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM Rockwell at the Plaza

9:30 PM – 10:00 PM HYC Memorial Light Parade Waterfront

In case of inclement weather some activities will take place in the Memorial Hall

** Please note the fireworks have been cancelled for 2023.