UPDATE – 2023 Canada Day Saturday July 1 in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – Fireworks fall under the recent fire bans that run until Halloween.

Therefore some changes this year:

Over the last several years, the City of Abbotsford has experienced increased fire hazard risks over the summer months due to extremely dry conditions. Currently this year, there is already a category 1 open fire prohibition from the Coast Fire Centre in place. In considering the Canada Day celebrations for our community this year, the City of Abbotsford reviewed a number of options along with the risks and benefits associated with each option. Ultimately we chose the light show as it can proceed safely through changing weather conditions and allows us to incorporate meaningful storytelling, art and music that reflect the Abbotsford community.

ROTARY STADIUM – 1 PM – 10 PM ABBOTSFORD EXHIBITION PARK

Main Stage Entertainment Details:

1:00 pm – Thomas McNulty

2:00 pm – Black Eyed Susan

3:00 pm – Out of Many

4:00 pm – Grupo Asi Somos

5:00 pm – Learning Stars Academy + TTF

6:30 pm – Welcoming Remarks

7:00 pm – Jimi

8:00 pm – Richard Tichelman

9:00 pm – Becca Hess

The City of Chilliwack has cancelled fireworks for Canada Day and are looking at alternatives later in the year to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Chilliwack.

From 8 am to 11 am, residents will have not one, but two pancake breakfasts to choose from. Sardis Kiwanis’ pancake breakfast at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould Street) is $5 per person and includes pancakes, sausages, coffee, juice, and condiments. The Chilliwack Fire Department is also hosting their annual pancake breakfast at Fire Hall #1 (45950 Cheam Avenue) by donation.

During the day, cultural exhibits at the Chilliwack Museum will be open from 11 am – 3 pm, and there will be free swims at both the Landing Leisure Centre and the Cheam Leisure Centre from 9 am – 3 pm. The Chilliwack Coliseum will also host a free community skate from 11 am – 1 pm.

Canada Day activities in Townsend Park kick off at 5 pm. Head to 45130 Wolfe Road at 5 pm on July 1 to take in live music and entertainment, grab snacks or dinner at one of the food trucks, and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities, including the RE/MAX Kids Zone.