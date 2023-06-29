Mission Raceway – June 29-July 2 – Doorwarz11

Mission – Mission Raceway gets ready to roar as Bahrain1 is coming back to the Titanium Autogroup Strip for a second year.

The Bahrain1 NHRA Pro Mods of Justin Bond – JBS Motorsports and Khalid Al Balooshi will be coming back June 29-July 2 for Doorwarz11 Powered by Titanium Autogroup! They will be joining the ranks of West Coast Pro Modifieds to see if they can secure a victory after Dean Bettenson stole the show last year in the PDRA trim Bel Air Power Camaro tuned by GEN 3 SPEED.

Justin is currently sitting pretty in the respectable number one spot with 294 points in 2023 FuelTech USA NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by TypeA Motorsports Standings after achieving back to back wins at the GatorNats in March, followed by the Circle K Four Wides in Charlotte. This last weekend’s event in Epping was rained out for the weekend but will be scheduled with the next race. Justin and Khalid will be racing in Bristol and then Norwalk before making their way to the Titanium Strip at Mission Raceway Park.

There will be festivities at the event, such as mini-golf thanks to the Mission Raceway Jr Street team, a kids zone, and live stunt displays.

Other classes running include the West Coast Outlaw 275s sponsored by Mda Fabrication, Gulf & Fraser

Limited Street, Outlaw Street, Gerry’s OK Tire Real Street, Inline Sales & Service Pro Street, Canada West Doorslammers, National Tire Non-Electronics, RAD Torque Systems Electronics, Pro Mod Bike, Top Fuel Harley, NWCR Stock and Super Stock, and a JR Shootout sponsored by Titanium Autogroup!

Weekend admission is just $60/person and kids 12 and under get in free with a paid adult! Racing starts at 9am Thursday-Sunday. For more information and tickets to the event please visit www.MissionRaceway.com