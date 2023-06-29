UPDATE – IIO Investigating RCMP Fatally Shooting Man at Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope – Hospital Has Re-Opened

Hope (with files from Canadian Press) – British Columbia’s police watchdog (IIO) is investigating the death of a man who was shot by an RCMP officer in southern British Columbia Wednesday.

The Fraser Canyon Hospital emergency department was temporarily closed while the Independent Investigations Office of BC investigates. As of Thursday it had reopened.

In a statement,

While we are relieved our patients, staff and medical staff are physically safe and unharmed, we recognize the significant psychological and spiritual impact this deeply distressing incident has had on everyone who was present. We have supports in place including social workers and our Critical Incident Stress Management team to help them through this difficult time.

We thank our staff and medical staff for their professionalism and commitment to caring for their patients in the midst of an unprecedented situation at Fraser Canyon Hospital. This includes staff who stayed late to ensure we could return to normal operations following the incident and investigation, home health staff who provided additional support on site and our security team who helped keep everyone safe.

We also extend our gratitude to staff at Chilliwack General Hospital who travelled to Fraser Canyon Hospital to relieve impacted staff and to BC Emergency Health Services who provided additional resources to ensure the safety of the community. This coordinated response came together quickly and without hesitation.

We are grateful for the community’s patience and kindness during this distressing incident and as our staff and medical staff return to work.

As there is now an active police investigation, any questions relating to this incident should be directed to the Independent Investigations Office of BC.

IIO Statement:

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Hope where one man has died.

On June 28, 2023, at 11:44 a.m., the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP attended a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 5 at the Zopkios offramp. Multiple people were identified with non-life threatening injuries and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. An altercation allegedly occurred between two of the injured persons that resulted in BC Emergency Health Services personnel requesting police assistance.

Attending officers responded to the Fraser Canyon Hospital where an interaction occurred between the officers and one man resulting in one officer discharging their firearm.

The man received immediate medical attention but was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca.