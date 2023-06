Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Emporium next event is July 22nd & 23rd at Princess Armories.

Come and Support the Newest Monthly Market. It’s a 2 day event, 10am to 4pm both days.

This new Monthly Market will have a great mixture of Homemade/Handmade/Homegrown and Small Businesses of all kinds.

Lots of fun to be had by all. Free Face Painting, Live Music, Swag Bags for Early Birds, Food Trucks & More.

https://fb.me/e/4bK5v1KY0?mibextid=RQdjqZ–