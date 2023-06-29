Skip to content

Fraser Health DRUG ALERT for Chilliwack – Vape Juice Containing Cannabis and Suspected Synthetic Cannabinoids – Resistant to Naloxone

Home
Health & Lifestyle
Fraser Health DRUG ALERT for Chilliwack – Vape Juice Containing Cannabis and Suspected Synthetic Cannabinoids – Resistant to Naloxone

Chilliwack/Surrey – Fraser Health has issued a DRUG ALERT for Chilliwack – Vape Juice Containing Cannabis and Suspected Synthetic Cannabinoids – Resistant to Naloxone.

Key messages for people who use substances:

  • Use less than you normally would
  • Do a tester; try a little before your regular amount
  • Try not to use alone, and if you do, have someone check on you 
  • Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed
  • Know the signs of overdose (early signs may include unusual snoring, or taking less than 1 breath every 5 seconds)
  • Call 9-1-1 quickly when you notice something isn’t right (the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of an overdose)
  • If you suspect the overdose is caused by a suspected/confirmed benzo, communicate this when help arrives
  • Provide breaths (every 5 seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives)
  • Get naloxone from these locations:                  
    https://towardtheheart.com/site-finder

Key messages for organizations:

  • Discuss overdose prevention strategies with individuals
  • Review the organization’s overdose response plan and check first aid supplies including CPR masks
  • Frequently check areas where overdoses might occur, including washrooms, stairwells and quiet spaces
  • Ensure staff know how to respond to an overdose, including calling 9-1-1, providing breaths and administering naloxone
  • Ensure the organization’s address is displayed publicly (so it can be provided to the 9-1-1 operator)
  • Consider posting a sign informing clients that naloxone is available, and inviting them to contact staff in the event of an overdose 
  • For more information and videos:

http://towardtheheart.com/naloxone/

Please let them know through overdose@fraserhealth.ca if you receive any information about what people might be taking (colour, smell, consistency, packaging).

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts