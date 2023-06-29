Fraser Health DRUG ALERT for Chilliwack – Vape Juice Containing Cannabis and Suspected Synthetic Cannabinoids – Resistant to Naloxone

Chilliwack/Surrey – Fraser Health has issued a DRUG ALERT for Chilliwack – Vape Juice Containing Cannabis and Suspected Synthetic Cannabinoids – Resistant to Naloxone.
Key messages for people who use substances:
- Use less than you normally would
- Do a tester; try a little before your regular amount
- Try not to use alone, and if you do, have someone check on you
- Stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed
- Know the signs of overdose (early signs may include unusual snoring, or taking less than 1 breath every 5 seconds)
- Call 9-1-1 quickly when you notice something isn’t right (the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of an overdose)
- If you suspect the overdose is caused by a suspected/confirmed benzo, communicate this when help arrives
- Provide breaths (every 5 seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives)
- Get naloxone from these locations:
https://towardtheheart.com/site-finder
Key messages for organizations:
- Discuss overdose prevention strategies with individuals
- Review the organization’s overdose response plan and check first aid supplies including CPR masks
- Frequently check areas where overdoses might occur, including washrooms, stairwells and quiet spaces
- Ensure staff know how to respond to an overdose, including calling 9-1-1, providing breaths and administering naloxone
- Ensure the organization’s address is displayed publicly (so it can be provided to the 9-1-1 operator)
- Consider posting a sign informing clients that naloxone is available, and inviting them to contact staff in the event of an overdose
- For more information and videos:
http://towardtheheart.com/naloxone/
Please let them know through overdose@fraserhealth.ca if you receive any information about what people might be taking (colour, smell, consistency, packaging).