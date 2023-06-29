Chilliwack’s Terry Fox Run September 17 Needs Volunteers

Chilliwack – Chilliwack has a long history with the Terry Fox family and many people have participated in the Terry Fox run for a lot of years.

From the Instagram page: terryfoxrunchilliwack

Still looking……… Do you want to help keep Terry’s dream alive in Chilliwack? Did you know that his mom and dad lived here and his brother and family still live here? Chilliwack holds a special place for the Terry Fox run. We need someone to help promote this years run and make it another fun and successful run.



If you have any questions please let me know or email Kirsten.fox@terryfox.org