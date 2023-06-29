Chilliwack’s New Bike Lane Sweeper Name- As Voted by the Kids – “Sweeperella”

Chilliwack -: The votes are in, and the City of Chilliwack announce its new bike lane sweeper will be named Sweeperella!

The City received over 400 name suggestions for its new bike lane sweeper, and asked the community to vote for its favourite from a top 10 list, including Cheamboni, Dust in Time, Dusty McBristles, Little Bo Sweep, Obi Wan Cleanobi, Sweeperella, Sweeping Beauty, The Grim Sweeper, Tidy Tim, and Zambroomi.

With 62% of the community vote, Sweeperella is the winner!

While it was not required to submit your name to enter the contest, a grade 3 class from Unsworth Elementary chose to do so. Once the top 10 names were published for the final community vote, the class realized their submission had made the final cut and contacted the City.

“It has been a pleasure to see the community, especially these kids, embrace this contest,” said Mayor Popove. “Cinderella found the perfect fit with a glass slipper, and Sweeperella has found a perfect fit in our bike lanes.”

To learn more about the contest, visit engagechilliwack.com/NameTheSweeper.