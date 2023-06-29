Skip to content

Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter To Talk About Transit Strike And Where Talks Are Going on chillTV Thursday June 29 @ 6:30PM

Chilliwack – Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter will talk about the Transit Strike and what mediator Vince Ready has to say on chillTV Thursday June 29 @ 6:30PM.

Coulter will be in conversation with chillTV and FVN News Director Don Lehn.

The Transit dispute has now passed the 100 day mark.

The BC Labour Minister MLA Harry Baines had stated since this started March 20, that he wants both sides to negotiate a deal. His ministry does not want to impose a settlement.

This is why legendary mediator Vince Ready was brought in.

CUPE BC 561 Transit Protest at Chilliwack Five Corners/FVN/April 12/2023

