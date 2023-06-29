Chilliwack Golf Club Men’s Open – July 8 and 9

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Golf Club is hosting the Chilliwack Men’s Open once again on July 8 & 9.

This year, they’re bringing back some highly anticipated features to the event, such as the Saturday Night Party; this year it is hoedown themed! Grab your boots and cowboy hat as we’ll be heading across the street to Greendale Acres for live music, food trucks, and more festivities! Tournament participant favorites: Friday Night Horse Race, and hole-15 beer garden will also be back.

The Tournament Draw will be available Tuesday, July 4, 2023 @ 4:00pm.

Please check back on Friday afternoon/evening to ensure there were no changes to the draw. We will do our best to make sure we limit the changes, but sometimes it’s out of our control. It is your responsibility to arrive ahead of your start time.

Round two start times will be posted once all scores are in on Saturday evening – please avoid calling the Golf Shop on Saturday evening as the call volume is extremely high.

TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION:

Tournament registration will begin at 6:00 AM on Saturday, July 8th and will remain open until the last golfer has checked in. Raffle ticket sales ($20) will be available for various prizes, as well as Gross Skin’s game sales ($40 total allocated as $20 per day). Registration will be in the Creekside Lounge prior to the start of your round (ATM on site if needed).