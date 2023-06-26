Update on Hope Toddler Who Almost Drowned at Cultus Lake – Showing Improvement – Heading to New Orleans For Treatment – GoFundMe Set Up for Expenses

Hope/Cultus Lake (with files from CityNews1130) – JUNE 26 UPDATE – From Jenni McGrew, Organizer of the GoFundMe Page for Ryah:

Ryah continues to show steady progress and we are grateful to the Lord for this and for all your prayers and support. Having said this we want to update you on the next phase of recovery for him.



Ryah will be going to Louisiana with his parents shortly (along with a traveling nurse) to receive intense oxygen therapy (hyperbaric oxygen therapy) for his brain. The family has sought counsel on this and feels this is the best solution for next steps recovery. Obviously, this will not be free nor cheap so they are trusting in the Lord to provide every step of the way (it could be up to 3 months of intense treatment).



We are so grateful for all the support you’ve shown in every way and want to say a heartfelt, “thank you” for your compassion and your care. We are mindful every day that Azaryah is a miracle in motion and we won’t stop saying, “Thank You, Jesus” every day for all He is, has done and continues to do in Ryah and through his miracle story.



As you have prayed for our family so we in turn bless you and your family once again today and proclaim, “His mercy endures forever!”



Thank you for journeying with our family and holding Ryah and his family in prayer and support. It has meant the world.

FROM Kristin Harrison on Facebook:

I am Ryah’s great auntie. His dad is my nephew. Ryah is very much awake, breathing, swallowing and smiling on his own. He is getting ready to head to new Orleans where he will receive in depth oxygen therapy sessions over a 3 month period. This particular clinic specializes in treating young children who have drowned and proven success with the child regaining normal brain function allowing the child to live a healthy active life

JUNE 7 UPDATE – It’s the parents worst nightmare.

On June 1, A toddler from Hope was fighting for his life after being pulled from the waters of Cultus Lake.

According to a Facebook post from the three-year-old boy’s father a GoFundMe was launched to help the family with expenses.

The GoFundMe details the child was airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, where he received medical attention.

“[He] also remains covered by the many prayers of his parents, family, friends, and people around our province and nation. We are standing to see a miracle for his full recovery,” said Jenni McGrew, his great aunt, and the fundraiser’s organizer.

“This could be a longer stay than anticipated for the … family so your support is super helpful and appreciated to help make the load feel a little lighter.”

On June 8. there were social media updates from the family that he was breathing on his own, responsive and smiling.

Whether or not there are other medical challenges remains to be seen.

If you are searching for the GoFundMe link its – #PRAYFORRYAH.

