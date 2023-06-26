Skip to content

United Way and Streams Foundation Celebrate Volunteering Event – Friday June 30

Home
Community
United Way and Streams Foundation Celebrate Volunteering Event – Friday June 30

Chilliwack – Join Hi Neighbour Sardis Community Initiative by United Way at Vedder Park 45450 Petawawa Road on Friday June 30 from 3pm to 7pm and come together with your community to celebrate all of the amazing hard work that the volunteers & nonprofit organizations do across Chilliwack.

Hosted by the United Way of BC in partnership with Streams Foundation, you will get a chance to meet many new nonprofit organizations and sign up to volunteer with them.

This is a perfect networking event.

Hi Neighbour Sardis Community Initiative by United Way will have a bouncy castle, family-friendly activities, hot dogs & more.

Facebook information is here.

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts