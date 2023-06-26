OPINION – Chilliwack Mom With Daughter Who Has Down Syndrome, Comments On Recent Langley Mom Whose Child Could Not Go On Cultus Lake Trip – Then School Had Change of Heart

Chilliwack/Langley/Cultus Lake (With files from Vancouver Sun/Postmedia) – On June 20, Postmedia broke the story of a Langley mother devastated to learn her daughter had been excluded from a class field trip to Cultus Lake Waterpark due to a developmental disability and asked why she learned along with everyone else about the school district’s last-minute change of heart.

Katie Bartel is a Chilliwack Mom who had a similar situation.

In an op/ed to FVN (edited):

I saw the article coverage and the exclusion that the child experienced through their school district and Cultus Lake Waterslides.

It’s very common knowledge that schools need to do better. EAs need better training, students need to be better supported and the school districts should only be planning field trips that will include all the students with equity.

An equally important issue is how we hold our businesses accountable to accessibility and inclusion.

I contacted Cultus Lake Water Park in 2018 when I found out my daughter’s school mate wasn’t at the year-end field trip. I brought up the reason to the park and asked them to focus on more accessibility. They have invested thousands of dollars in to making their park a bigger attraction but have not put much, if any consideration to creating access. There are many grants they could access and many simple and cheap accommodations they could make that they have refused to implement. This is an ongoing issue with this attraction, and I believe we should hold them accountable to their choices and passive response.

I’ve attached the email thread from 5 years ago for your review. I did not get a response to the second email. Rick Hansen Foundation responded with support but nothing more came from it. The Chilliwack District has moved towards more inclusive waterslides field trips and favors Bridal Falls Waterslides as it is a more inclusive and accessible environment, though the choice is largely left up to the individual school. Bridal Falls Waterslides does not compare in thrills and excitement though. Cultus Lake Waterpark needs to do better and schools and our communities should not be supporting them financially until they do.

Thank you for responding.

Would you consider investing in a lift for the hot tub and restroom facilities? A portable lift is really not that expensive and could make a really big difference for many of the families that would like to attend your park. Without them you are alienating an entire group of people and their families. The pools in Chilliwack are equipped with them already so I believe it would be considerate of you to follow suit.

I’ve CC’d the Rick Hansen Foundation on this email thread since they have a lot of experience with helping businesses to become more accessible for everyone.

Thank you for your attention in this matter. I hope next year that my daughter can enjoy the waterslides field trip with ALL her friends.

Further correspondence with Cultus Lake Water Park:

I sent an email last week and haven’t got a response yet. I’m trying again. A phone call did confirm that you do not not have a lift available but I was hoping I could talk to you about your plans to get a lift asap.

I went with my daughters’ school to your waterslides. It is an annual trip for the grade 3-6’s and something the kids and teachers all look forward too!

We all had a BLAST! But not everyone got that opportunity….

My daughter has Down Syndrome, so a lot of her friends have diverse abilities. We went to the waterslides expecting to see all of Sofie’s friends from her school with us there, having fun, getting wet and over heated! I knew not all her friends with diverse abilities would be able to go on all of the rides, but I was heart broken to learn that one friend, who depends on a wheelchair to get around, was not able to join us at all. She could not join us because your park does not have a lift to aid in personal care or even to assist people in to your hot tubs, lazy river or pool.

Some people depend on the aid of lifts to make their community accessible for them. EA’s can not lift students, especially older students, without the help of a lift to help them change, toilet, and get around.

It’s unacceptable that an established business, like Cultus Lake Waterpark, would not take measures to make sure everyone in it’s community can enjoy them. The park is a huge tourist attraction as well, enticing families all across the country. Some families who want to spend the day at the water slides have members who need a lift to allow them to spend the day together.

I would hope that you would welcome all members of a family, school, or community at your park. Each year we have visited there has been investments in to new slides and attractions but yet nothing has been done to improve the the accessibility of the already existing facilities. I would hope that you value all the members of your community and make a plan to start making your facilities more accessible for everyone this season!

