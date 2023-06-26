GW Graham’s Football Program Makes A Coaching Change

Sardis – Coaches are hired to be….well fired, replaced etc etc.

The GW Graham High School football program is the envy of many provincial high schools.

Black Press reports that Luke Acheson, who led the Grizzlies to a provincial championship in 2021 and a provincial final in 2022,is now out.

GW Graham’s Athletic Director Athletic Director Jake Mouritzen announced the new head coach in a statement to FVN:

I am very excited and honored to announce our programs 4th senior varsity coach: Ryk Piche.

Coach brings years of football experience, a passion for the game, and a sense of caring for his student athletes that I know will assist us in taking one more step in solidifying our spot in Canadian high school football as one of the very best programs in the country. Please help me welcome head coach Piche to his new position.

The school isn’t saying why he is no longer the head coach, but the school’s principal, Chuck Lawson, did have a formal statement for media:

“This was a difficult decision that I made, as I am well aware of the dedication, commitment, and passion that Luke has for G.W. Graham football,” Lawson said. “I want to thank Luke Acheson for all that he gave to G.W. Graham football and I wish him all the best for the future.”

As we said.. coaches are hired to be …………………