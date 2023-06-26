Abbotsford School District Hands Out End of Year Accolades – Indigenous Youth Scholarship, Community Matters

Abbotsford – A Grade 12 student in Abbotsford has been named as one of 20 recipients of the RBC Future Launch Indigenous Youth Scholarship, valued at $10,000 per year for up to four years.

Clayton Ritchie, from Sumas First Nation, is graduating from Yale Secondary. He starts the sociology program at University of B.C. in the fall, with plans to become a lawyer and eventually open his own law firm.

Ritchie discovered a passion for law after he was selected as one of 12 students in the district to attended UBC’s Legal Boot Camp.

“This was a week-long introduction to the world of law where we walked through different education steps, from applying to university and what to expect, and eventually learning about all the different fields,” he said. “This gave me a stronger sense of the direction I want to take in life.”

After Ritchie completes his bachelor of arts, he plans to spend a year with his community in the longhouse and then hopes to attend the Peter Allard School of Law, specializing in criminal and Indigenous law.

And, Black Press reports that an Abbotsford parent who has gone above and beyond the usual volunteer roles has recently been recognized for her dedication to education.

Tanya Coghill was named the 2023 recipient for the Abbotsford board of education’s annual Community Matters Award.

Coghill has been an active volunteer within Abbotsford schools for nearly two decades, first becoming involved when her eldest child began kindergarten. Since then, she has been instrumental in supporting several parent advisory council (PAC) groups and offering volunteer support across elementary, middle and secondary schools.