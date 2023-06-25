The Tradition Continued – 2023 Fortin’s Stones Village Classic Car Show – Sunday June 25 (PICTURES)

Chilliwack – UPDATE – The tradition continued and the weather was perfect.

The Fortin’sStones Village Classic Car Show Downtown Chilliwack was Sunday, June 25.

2023 Fortin’s Classic Car Show – Chilliwack – June 25

ORIGINAL STORY – Facebook information is here.

Registration starts @ 8:00 am

$10.00 & non- perishable food item donation for @SalvationArmyFoodBank.

Coming from Abbotsford, Langley, Vancouver…Take Exit 119 North, over the over pass into downtown … Straight down Yale Road to registration at Yale & Princess Avenue.

Coming from Hope, Interior … Take Prest turnoff and head North over tracks to First and turn left to downtown.

Trophies / Dash Plaques / Plenty of brew pubs, shops & Restaurants open for service / Downtown Chilliwack Community Market / Live Bands / kids fun center @ Main Street Church.

Thanks to the sponsors …

Chilliwack Ford / O’Connor RV – Group / British Columbia DeLorean / Mr Lube + Tires Chilliwack / Elements Casino Chilliwack / Bannister Automotive Group / Hagerty / Agassiz Speedway / @Miller&Co / Chilliwack Progress / City of Chilliwack / Save-On-Foods / Vedder Auto Glass