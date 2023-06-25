Province Urging People to Conserve Water – Fraser Valley at Drought Level 2, Peace Country at Level 4

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Don’t let the recent damp weather fool you.

The Province is urging people across British Columbia to conserve water as current forecasts suggest much of the province will experience drought conditions through the summer months.

Last year we experienced drought from August to October (2022).

Roger Pannett with Environment Canada has been monitoring Drought in the Fraser Valley and told FVN that in earnest, stared in May. ( The freshet was literally over by the start of June).

While the recent rains have provided relief for some regions in B.C., it has not been enough to overcome the limited rain and precipitation from previous months. The increased flows that are present in some streams and river systems are likely to be shortlived.

Areas currently under Drought Level 4 include: the East Peace, Fort Nelson, and Finlay areas. The majority of other watershed basins in B.C. are in Drought Levels 2 or 3.

To view the B.C. Drought Information Portal, including maps and tables, visit: https://governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=838d533d8062411c820eef50b08f7ebc

British Columbia ranks drought levels from 0 to 5, with Drought Level 5 rated as the most severe with adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values being almost certain.