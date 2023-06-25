Skip to content

FVRD Parking Fees at Island 22 and Dewdney Regional Park Resume June 26 – October 29

Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley Regional District – Parking fees are in effect June 26 – Oct 29, 2023, at Dewdney Regional Park and Island 22 Regional Park. Passes can be purchased at the gatehouse near the park entrances. Dewdney is cash only.

Parking Fees

Parking fees are in effect Jun 26 – Oct 29, 2023, when the Gatehouse is open. 2023 parking passes will only be sold at the Gatehouse.

Single Day 
Vehicle$5
Vehicle Towing a Horse/Boat Trailer$10
Season Pass 
Vehicle$25
Vehicle Towing a Horse/Boat Trailer$50
Commercial – Vehicle Towing a Boat Trailer$100
FVRD Island 22 Gatehouse 2023

