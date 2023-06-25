Enhanced ID Requirements Begin at BC Casinos Monday June 26

Fraser Valley/Victoria – BCLC will implement enhanced identification requirements at B.C. casinos on Monday, June 26, to support people enrolled in its Game Break self-exclusion program.

B.C. casinos will require every individual to present government-issued photo identification for entry. This ID will be scanned by security staff and automatically checked against the database of individuals restricted from entering gambling facilities, like those enrolled in Game Break.

This applies to both Chances in Abbotsford and Elements in Chilliwack.

During this process, the system does not save any personal information for those who are permitted to the casino.

BCLC announced on May 16, 2023, that enhanced identification requirements at B.C. casinos were coming this summer. More information, including a list of acceptable ID, is available at: www.casinosbc.com/about/id-required

Comprehensive third-party reviews of BCLC’s self-exclusion program show that participants believe identification checks at gambling facilities are the best way to support their choice as they prevent them from gaining entry. British Columbians also continue to have access to free prevention, treatment and support services through Gambling Support BC.

Players are reminded that even prior to June 26, 2023, identification is required for the processing of jackpot and large prize claims and may be requested to verify age and/or identity.