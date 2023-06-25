DriveSmartBC – How Wide? How Long? How High?

These questions, when asked in relation to vehicles and their loads, probably bring large commercial vehicles to mind for most drivers. However, the rules on the maximum allowable sizes apply to light non-commercial vehicles as well.



4.15m (13′ 7″) is the maximum height allowed. Beware of clearance signs as you approach overhead structures because loads that are of legal height may be too high to pass underneath.



This has become enough of a problem that Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) as started to report bridge strike incidents to the public.



12.5m (41′ 4″) is the maximum length allowed for a single vehicle, with the exception of a bus, motor home or recreation vehicle. Those vehicles may be up to 14m (45′ 11′) long.



A vehicle’s load must not project more than 1m (3′ 3″) ahead of the front bumper, 1.85m (6′) behind the back of the vehicle or 4.5m (14′ 9″) behind the centre of the last axle.



2.6m (8′ 6″) is the maximum width allowed.



Regardless of this limit, the load is not allowed to be wider than the sides of the vehicle carrying it.



Commercial vehicles may obtain exemptions from basic size rules through the use of a special exemption permit as long as the conditions of the permit are followed. The regulations do provide for the use of permits for light vehicles as well, but the last time I checked with CVSE the policy was that these permits would not be issued.

Where to Get Help



The advice in this article covers basic vehicle sizes most likely to be encountered by light vehicle drivers.



Things can get quite complicated from here if you add a trailer, are driving a pickup truck or delivery van or are carrying special commodities.



Perhaps the simplest way to get advice before you set out on your trip is to know your exact dimensions and contact the nearest weigh scale. The inspectors there will provide expert advice and some scales are always open for your call.

