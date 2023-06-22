Skip to content

Vancouver Spring 2023 Radio Ratings and Are We Listening To AM AND FM?

Home
Business
Vancouver Spring 2023 Radio Ratings and Are We Listening To AM AND FM?

Vancouver/Toronto (with files from David Bray/Broadcast Dialogue/Connie Thiessen/Numeris) – On the heels of the massive layoffs with Bell Media that saw 1300 people lose their jobs and 6 radio stations go dark (two AM’s in Vancouver) comes this.

The overview of Spring Radio ratings.

From David Bray: Vancouver: CKNW grabs the #1 spot for A12+ with a 12.5% share of hours tuned.  Taking the top spot for F25-54 is 94.5 Virgin Radio with 19.2% (up from 17.6%). Here’s an odd one: Virgin holds the lead for M25-54 listeners, delivering an 12.0% share (up from 11.5%). Move 103.5 is out in front for M18-34 with an 16.1% share of hours tuned (down from 18.4%) followed by CFOX at 12.7%. When it comes to women 18-34, The Breeze and CFOX are tied for #1 with a 15.8 % share.

Now here is a stat that will jump out, WE ARE STILL LISTENING TO RADIO !

Numeris’ latest insights release for Spring 2023 indicates AM/FM tuning is stable across both traditional tuning and those streaming radio.

AM/FM radio is reaching 86% of Canadians, A12+, weekly in metered markets (Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal). Tuning was highest in Franco Montreal at 91%, followed by Calgary and Edmonton (87%).

Numeris says 64% of listening was done outside the home with A25-54, with drive and daytime securing the highest share of out-of-home tuning at 74% and 72%, respectively. Vancouver (75%) and Edmonton (73%) are seeing the highest share of tuning outside the home, while Anglo Montreal saw the biggest out-of-home tuning lift of seven percentage points, year-over-year.

The rest of the Connie Thiessen piece is here.

FVN

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts

El Niño is Back – NASA, NOAA

Earth (NASA/NOAA) – After three consecutive years of La Niña, spring 2023 saw the return of El Niño—a natural climate phenomenon characterized by the presence