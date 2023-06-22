Vancouver Spring 2023 Radio Ratings and Are We Listening To AM AND FM?

Vancouver/Toronto (with files from David Bray/Broadcast Dialogue/Connie Thiessen/Numeris) – On the heels of the massive layoffs with Bell Media that saw 1300 people lose their jobs and 6 radio stations go dark (two AM’s in Vancouver) comes this.

The overview of Spring Radio ratings.

From David Bray: Vancouver: CKNW grabs the #1 spot for A12+ with a 12.5% share of hours tuned. Taking the top spot for F25-54 is 94.5 Virgin Radio with 19.2% (up from 17.6%). Here’s an odd one: Virgin holds the lead for M25-54 listeners, delivering an 12.0% share (up from 11.5%). Move 103.5 is out in front for M18-34 with an 16.1% share of hours tuned (down from 18.4%) followed by CFOX at 12.7%. When it comes to women 18-34, The Breeze and CFOX are tied for #1 with a 15.8 % share.

Now here is a stat that will jump out, WE ARE STILL LISTENING TO RADIO !

Numeris’ latest insights release for Spring 2023 indicates AM/FM tuning is stable across both traditional tuning and those streaming radio.

AM/FM radio is reaching 86% of Canadians, A12+, weekly in metered markets (Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal). Tuning was highest in Franco Montreal at 91%, followed by Calgary and Edmonton (87%).

Numeris says 64% of listening was done outside the home with A25-54, with drive and daytime securing the highest share of out-of-home tuning at 74% and 72%, respectively. Vancouver (75%) and Edmonton (73%) are seeing the highest share of tuning outside the home, while Anglo Montreal saw the biggest out-of-home tuning lift of seven percentage points, year-over-year.

