Rick Hansen Grade 12 Student Awarded BC Transplant Scholarship – To Encourage People To Register As Organ Donors

Abbotsford – Ashley Grewal, a Grade 12 student at Rick Hansen Secondary School, has been awarded a “Live Life. Pass It On.” scholarship from BC Transplant for encouraging her fellow students and community to register as organ donors.

Ashley is one of four recipients of BC Transplant’s scholarship program this year.

To honour Logan Boulet’s legacy, she launched a school-wide challenge to encourage 400+ students to participate in Green Shirt Day at her school.

BC Transplant (BCT) has awarded four $1,500 scholarships to students who have showcased incredible creativity and success in their unique projects. Their dedication and passion to raising awareness about organ donation and transplant in their schools and communities is inspiring. A big thank you to everyone who applied for this scholarship as there were many strong applications from all across B.C.

Ashley created a heartfelt video showcasing her efforts to raise awareness for organ donation amongst her peers. She launched a school-wide challenge to encourage students to register as organ donors and over 400 people participated in Green Shirt Day at her school. She also created a second video designed for social media that we will share on our BCT Instagram page.

For her Green Shirt Day campaign, Ashley put up posters, encouraged classes to learn more about Logan Boulet, created social media posts, in addition to the school-wide challenge. It was a successful project to honour Logan Boulet’s legacy and raise awareness for a new, but important, topic in her community.