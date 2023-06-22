New Logo/Re-Brand for PNE

Vancouver – From the PNE media release ( with a few chuckles from PR guru Laura Ballance) – The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is launching a new logo as part of a new brand identity, which, at 113-years old, was needed to reflect where the organization is at today. We’re also shortening our name to simply: PNE (because although we’re on the pacific, we’re not a national fair and we’re definitely more than an exhibition). And because that’s what you like to call us anyway…
