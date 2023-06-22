New Logo/Re-Brand for PNE

Vancouver – From the PNE media release ( with a few chuckles from PR guru Laura Ballance) – The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is launching a new logo as part of a new brand identity, which, at 113-years old, was needed to reflect where the organization is at today. We’re also shortening our name to simply: PNE (because although we’re on the pacific, we’re not a national fair and we’re definitely more than an exhibition). And because that’s what you like to call us anyway…

The PNE you love, with a new brand look.



Our logo has evolved to show the convergence of opportunities to play, the diverse people who make it possible, the expanding variety of experiences, and the social benefit that we provide to our community.https://t.co/pyT24zPR7o pic.twitter.com/ENuDzWcGDh — PNE Fair / Playland (@PNE_Playland) June 22, 2023

PNE logo 2023