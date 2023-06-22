Cultus Lake Day – Celebrating the 91st Anniversary of the Park – Saturday June 24 – Reece Howden is Grand Marshall for the Parade – NOTE ROAD CLOSURES

Cultus Lake Park – Cultus Lake Day is back on Saturday June 24, with the FIS World Cup Champ Reece Howden as Grand Marshall for the Parade.

The Cultus Lake Day parade will begin at 10:30 am, resulting in a road closure along Sunnyside Blvd from the plaza to the Marina until approximately 12:00 pm. The parade will begin at the Cultus Lake Park Plaza and will continue along Sunnyside Blvd, First Avenue, Second Avenue, Fir Street and will end back at the plaza.

Community volunteers will be stationed along the parade route to assist with traffic flow. Vehicles will not be permitted to access this area during this time unless in the case of an emergency.

2023 Cultus Lake Day Parade Road Closure

This community event will be held at Cultus Lake Park’s Main Beach featuring live music, local breweries and children’s attractions.

Kick off the day with a pancake breakfast by donation hosted by the Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department. You’ll have front row seats to the community parade as it makes it way through the residential areas.

Head on over to Main Beach, where you can browse the vendor’s market while the children play in the obstacle course and inflatables bouncy houses.

Sip on some local brews and wine, while you rock out to the amazing line up of musicians.

If you would like more information or wish to participate, please contact the Community Events and Engagement Committee at cultuslakeday@cultuslake.bc.ca

Facebook information is here.