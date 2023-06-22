City of Chilliwack on Canada Day

Chilliwack – From cultural exhibits and pancake breakfasts to food trucks and live music, Canada Day in Chilliwack will be a full day of fun activities for the whole family.

Note: There will not be fireworks even though for the time being the restrictions are lifted, the city will use the fireworks for Canada Day at a later date. The plan is for a program celebrating the 150th anniversary of Chilliwack’s incorporation.

From 8 am to 11 am, residents will have not one, but two pancake breakfasts to choose from. Sardis Kiwanis’ pancake breakfast at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould Street) is $5 per person and includes pancakes, sausages, coffee, juice, and condiments. The Chilliwack Fire Department is also hosting their annual pancake breakfast at Fire Hall #1 (45950 Cheam Avenue) by donation.

During the day, cultural exhibits at the Chilliwack Museum will be open from 11 am – 3 pm, and there will be free swims at both the Landing Leisure Centre and the Cheam Leisure Centre from 9 am – 3 pm. The Chilliwack Coliseum will also host a free community skate from 11 am – 1 pm.

Canada Day activities in Townsend Park kick off at 5 pm. Head to 45130 Wolfe Road at 5 pm on July 1 to take in live music and entertainment, grab snacks or dinner at one of the food trucks, and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities, including the RE/MAX Kids Zone.

“Whether you’re looking to keep cool with a swim or a skate, to learn more at the museum, or to bring the family out for some live music, there’s something for everyone on July 1,” said Mayor Popove. “I look forward to seeing the community at Townsend Park!”

Canada Day in Chilliwack is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia. For more information and update-to-date schedules, visit chilliwack.com/CanadaDay.