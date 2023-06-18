SNOW Concerns for Coquihalla, 97C Connector and Highway 3 – Yes It IS JUNE!

Fraser Valley/Coquihalla – Yes it is Mid-June and for some, the snow tires ore off. But just is always a little unpredictable and shaky.

Environment Canada and Drive BC are proving that point with warnings:

From Sunday June 18 to Tuesday June June 20:

Wet snow or a mixture of rain and snow over the passes will create slippery conditions.

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Kamloops, Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna.

A cold trough of low pressure will move over southwestern B.C. overnight, bringing precipitation and lowering snow levels. The snow level will lower to approximately 1400 meters on Sunday morning and persist until Tuesday morning. On Sunday, scattered flurries are anticipated over the Pennask summit of Okanagan Connector, while a mix of wet flurries and rain showers is possible near Coquihalla Summit, Allison Pass, and Helmer Lake Summit.

Precipitation will become more steady on Monday morning and continue through Tuesday morning. The Okanagan Connector will experience wet snow, while the other passes may have a mixture of wet snow and rain, resulting in slippery road surfaces.

Travellers are advised to exercise caution and drive at reduced speeds when encountering slippery road conditions.

97C Okanagan Connector Pennask Summut

Highway 3 Allison Pass June /17 2023 DriveBC