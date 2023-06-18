Skip to content

PGA of BC Assistants’ & Seniors’ Championships Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20 at Chilliwack Golf Club

Chilliwack – The PGA of BC is hosting our Assistants’ & Seniors’ Championships Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20 at Chilliwack Golf Club.

The Assistants’ & Seniors’ Championship field is comprised of 120 golf pro- fessionals from facilities all around the province, competing in a 2-round stroke/medal play format.

Host Professional(s): Ryan Tofani, Head Pro, Chilliwack Golf Club


Sponsor(s): Rolo Golf and Replay Golf Supplies

Defending Champion(s): Zach Olson, Chilliwack Golf Club, Assistants’ Champion Doug Morgan, Chilliwack Golf Club, Seniors’ Champion

