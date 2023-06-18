Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, Which Helps Lower-Income People and Families – Available in Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley/Victoria – The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program continues to be available throughout the Fraser Valley and the Province as a whole.

“Our government is proud to support the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program, which helps lower-income people and families, including seniors, access fresh and nutritious foods from local farmers’ markets,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The program not only improves nutrition and prevents chronic disease, but also strengthens community connections and reduces social isolation. We will continue to invest in initiatives like this to promote healthy communities throughout the province.”

In 2022, the program reached 4,091 seniors, up from 1,982 in 2021, and 10,152 households benefited, an increase from 6,684 households in 2021.

For more information about the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program or to locate a farmers’ market in your community, visit: www.bcfarmersmarket.org

In the Fraser Valley:

Abbotsford Farm and Country Market

Community Partner: Abbotsford Community Services (Best for Babies, Community Kitchen, Community Connections for Seniors, Moving Ahead Program, Seniors Department, Food Justice), Lookout Housing and Health Society Abbotsford



Downtown Chilliwack Community Market

Community Partner: Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society



The Artisan & Farmers Market (formerly the Eco Market)

Community Partner: Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, Chilliwack Community Services



Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market

Community Partners: Encompass Support Services, Langley School District #35, Sources Langley Food Bank

Langley Community Farmers Market

Community Partners: Encompass Support Services, Langley Senior Resources Society, Sources Langley Food Bank

Mission City Farmers’ Market

Community Partner: Long-term Inmates Now in the Community Society (L.I.N.C), Mission Gursikh Society, Mission Friendship Centre Society, SARA for Women, Khalsa Diwan Society

The BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program is a healthy-eating program that supports farmers’ markets and strengthens food security throughout British Columbia. It has been successful providing many benefits to people in B.C., especially seniors.

“All people in B.C. deserve to have access to fresh, nutritious food, and farmers’ markets are a great place to find them,” said Pam Alexis,(MLA Abbotsford-Mission) Minister of Agriculture and Food. “This program is helping feed more people and bring more visitors to markets, which supports local farmers, enriches communities and supports our province’s food security.”