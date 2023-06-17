UPDATE with PICTURES – The Veganist in Chilliwack Presented the First Ever Vegan Food Festival, Saturday June 17 at Central Community Park

Chilliwack – UPDATE – The Veganist in Chilliwack presented the First Ever Vegan Food Festival, Saturday June 17 at Central Community Park.

Facebook info is here.

Organizers don’t have hard numbers as of yet but there were lineups to get to the food and other displays. Thanks to Vancouver Vegan Resource founder Zoe Peled, and The Veganist co-founder and Festival co-lead Logan Bryan.

2023 Vegan Foodie Festival /FVN

2023 Vegan Foodie Festival /FVN

2023 Vegan Foodie Festival /FVN

ORIGINAL STORY – The Vegan Foodie Festival welcomes iconic Lower Mainland food trucks such as Stormy’s, Veg Out, and Say Hello Sweets, alongside a wide array of vegan brands, businesses, and educational organizations. The speaker lineup, curated by Vancouver Vegan Resource founder Zoe Peled, features Sarien Slabbert [P.E.A.C.E. (People Ensuring Animal Care Exists)] speaking about Microsanctuaries & Veganic Gardening, Amy Soranno, Olivia Weber and Zoe Peled [Ban Fur Farms BC] speaking about Campaigning to Ban Fur Farms, and renowned Registered Dietician and Canadian author Vesanto Melina, speaking on Plant Powered Protein.

The Veganist is situated in an area of British Columbia where the dairy industry is very prevalent, alongside a wide array of other animal agricultural sectors. Despite enduring select incidents of harassment, the shop is honoured to celebrate its one year anniversary, has been warmly welcomed by the majority of the community, and reaffirms that the Vegan Foodie Festival welcomes vegans, non-vegans, and those who are curious about the lifestyle in any capacity and want to learn more.

” What started as a celebration of our one-year anniversary has become a celebration of accessibility, compassion, and community building in the Fraser Valley, ” remarks The Veganist co-founder and Festival co-lead Logan Bryan, ” we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone in the community, regardless of where they land on the veg spectrum. Here, there is something for everyone.”

The event is free to attend, and organizers are asking guests to RSVP online in advance, to receive their free tickets.