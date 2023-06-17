Mission – Mission Co-Hosts the 2023 BCLA Female Junior, U17, U15, & U13 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincials on July 6-9, 2023 at the Mission Leisure Centre. 32 female teams from across BC will be competing.

The Championships, co-hosted by the BCLA and Mission Minor Lacrosse.

The event will take place on July 6-9, 2023 at the Mission Leisure Centre at 7650 Grand St, in Mission.

Female athletes will compete for Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships in the Junior, U17, U15 and U13 divisions with a total of 32 teams from across the province competing. The teams that are participating will be determined and announced closer to the date of the competition.

“BCLA has a proud history of co-hosting the Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships. This year organizers are thrilled to be partnering with the Mission Minor Lacrosse Club to co-host the Female Junior, U17, U15 and U13 Provincial Championships.

Jill Krop, Executive Director, BC Lacrosse Association – Thank you MMLC, and to all the volunteers, coaches, athletes and parents, we’re excited to see you in Mission, July 6-9th!”

Nicole Kokoska, VP of Box Lacrosse, Mission Minor Lacrosse Association “Mission is hosting the Female Provincials this year. With the growth of the female game in our club and the eastern valley, it is very exciting to have representation of these amazing females in our community. MMLC looks forward to showcasing the immense talent that BC’s female lacrosse players possess. We also aim to surprise our visitors with what a proud, inclusive and giving community we have in Mission.”