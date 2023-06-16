West Coast Express Goes Back to Pre-COVID Service Starting June 19

Mission/Vancouver (Translink/Citynews1130) – The West Coast Express is being restored to pre-COVID service levels with the addition of WCE 907, a refurbished locomotive engine that will enter service on Monday June 19.

From Translink:

TransLink is adding another West Coast Express (WCE) train into service, which will provide more convenience and capacity for customers. The newly refurbished train will enter service on June 19 and make two trips each weekday.

Extra service details:

5:55 a.m. weekday departure from Mission City Station

4:20 p.m. weekday departure from Waterfront Station

The train is part of an ongoing refurbishment project co-funded by the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia, and TransLink. The West Coast Express Fleet Refurbishment Project was initiated to improve the quality of the WCE locomotive engines, which are nearing the end of their lifespan.

These engine refurbishments will:

Reduce engine emissions by up to 50 per cent

Extend the lifespan of the locomotive engines by 15 years

Include newly painted locomotive cars

To ensure there is no disruption to West Coast Express service, all locomotives are being refurbished one at a time, with a spare train available for rotation into service. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2026.

Bob D’Eith, Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film, on behalf of the Honourable Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure –

“We understand people are busy and they rely on public transit to get around the Lower Mainland. By improving the quality and frequency of the West Coast Express trains, we are making it easier and more environmentally friendly for people in suburban areas to reach downtown Vancouver to access their workplaces, new job opportunities, and schools.”

Brad West, Chair, Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation – “Restoring West Coast Express trips to pre-pandemic levels is welcome news for the commuters throughout Metro Vancouver who rely on this important service each week. As we look to the future, maintaining and improving public transit across our region is vital to meet the demands of our growing communities.”

Kevin Quinn, CEO, TransLink – “The West Coast Express has been moving thousands of Metro Vancouver residents for nearly 30 years and we are pleased to put five trains back in service for the first time since 2020. Over the last several months, we’ve seen ridership on the service steadily increase and we’re taking steps to keep it a reliable transit experience for our customers across the region.”