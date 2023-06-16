PSAC, Treasury Board, Revenue Canada Reach Tentative Deal

Ottawa – Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada working for Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency have voted overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying their tentative agreements. Members in the PA, SV, TC, EB, and CRA bargaining groups participated in nationwide ratification votes from May 24 to June 16.

The new collective agreements – spanning from 2021 to 2024 – provide wage increases that close the gap with inflation, totaling 12.6% in compounded wage increases over the contract. PSAC also secured the strongest remote work language in the country, better job security for workers and commitments to build safer and more inclusive workplaces.

See the full details of the agreement.

“Today, we celebrate our members who showed unwavering commitment and solidarity throughout the bargaining process, and during one of the most pivotal strikes in this country’s history,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC National President. “We fought together and secured important gains that set the bar not only for our members, but for all workers in Canada.”

Next steps

In the coming weeks, PSAC will meet with Treasury Board and CRA representatives to sign the new collective agreements. All non-monetary terms of the collective agreement will come into effect immediately after signing.

Treasury Board and CRA have 180 days from the date of signing the new collective agreements to raise the pay according to the new rates and provide retroactive pay for the time elapsed since the expiry of the previous contracts.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada is Canada’s largest federal public service union, representing nearly 230,000 workers in every province and territory in Canada, including more than 120,000 federal public service workers employed by Treasury Board, and more than 35,000 employed by the Canada Revenue Agency.