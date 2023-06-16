City of Abbotsford – Public Information Meeting – June 20 & 22, Sumas River Watershed Flood Mitigation – Urgent Works

Abbotsford – In November 2021, Abbotsford experienced one of Canada’s largest flooding disasters when the Nooksack River overflowed and breached its dike and floodwater headed straight to Abbotsford, flooding Sumas Prairie.

To reduce vulnerability to future hazards, the City has engaged the services of a Qualified Professional, Kerr Wood Leidal Consulting Engineers, to assist with developing options for the Sumas Prairie for flood mitigation. On April 4, 2022, staff presented a high-level overview of the existing flood protection system in Sumas Prairie, and outlined four options for discussion purposes.

After completing a number of engagement activities in the months of April and May, a preferred option was presented to Council on June 13, 20 2 for their consideration and was unanimously approved in principle, along with a recommended multi-phase phasing program for its implementation.

The City has been collaborating with the Province, the City of Chilliwack and the First Nations on the flood mitigation plan, and recently co-signed the Sumas River Flood Mitigation Collaborative Framework on April 28. Discussions on a longer term plan are ongoing; however, urgent works as part of the Preferred Option are identified for federal funding, including:

Barrowtown Pump Station Resiliency Sumas River Conveyance System (Pump Station) Habitat Enhancement/Flood Storage Area

The City will be holding two Public Information Meetings at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center located at 36035 N Parallel Rd on June 20 and June 22 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm to provide updates and information about the three elements listed above. City staff will be on site to answer questions.