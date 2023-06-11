Sunday June 11 Update Chehalis Wildfire – 800 Hectares

Chehalis/Harrison – BC Wildfire Service updated the Chehalis Wildfire as now burnt through 800 hectares and listed as out of control.. The fuire is human caused and started June 1.

There are no evacuaiton orders as of Sunday June 11.

From BC Wildfire:

