Skip to content

Sunday June 11 Update Chehalis Wildfire – 800 Hectares

Home
Envrionment
Sunday June 11 Update Chehalis Wildfire – 800 Hectares

Chehalis/Harrison – BC Wildfire Service updated the Chehalis Wildfire as now burnt through 800 hectares and listed as out of control.. The fuire is human caused and started June 1.

There are no evacuaiton orders as of Sunday June 11.

From BC Wildfire:

Stage of Control

Wildfire Of Note

This wildfire is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety.

Out of Control

A wildfire that is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts.

Suspected Cause

Human

Humans start wildfires in several ways, either by accident or intentionally.

2023 Chehalis Wildfire June 2, 2023 – BC Wildfire

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts