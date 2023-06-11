Starting Monday June 12 – Work On Improving Vedder Road at South Sumas – Expect Delays

Chilliwack (with files from Julie Hiscock and City of Chilliwack) – Summer road construction and expect delays. Construction to widen the intersection of Vedder and South Sumas begins on Monday, June 12 and will happen Monday – Friday, 7:30 am – 5:30 pm.
Anticipate delays and use alternate routes. More information: https://loom.ly/CZGKCls
Either use Chilliwack River Road or Evans Road. Those traveling northbound get a left turn arrow to turn westbound onto South Sumas Road.
The City has worked with the contractor to develop a schedule to minimize traffic congestion as much as possible during school days and summer. The public can expect some congestion and should plan an alternate route when possible.
The contractor has committed to measures to minimize noise during night construction when possible.
Phase 1 – east side of Vedder Road, June 12 to August 2023
- Day work will include:
- civil drainage works, road widening, pedestrian bypass, underground streetlights, signal works, and curb, gutter and sidewalk works
- Night work will include:
- underground utility crossings on Vedder Road, and relocation of signal poles and traffic controller
Phase 2 – west side of Vedder Road, August to September 2023
- Day work will include:
- civil drainage works, road widening, pedestrian bypass, underground streetlights, signal works, and curb, gutter and sidewalk works
- Night work will include:
- underground utility crossings on Vedder Road, and relocation of signal poles and traffic controller
Phase 3 – all areas, September 2023
- Day work will include:
- Final restoration works
- Night work will include:
- Traffic signal programming and commissioning
- Final paving and line markings
Project Details
- Works include traffic signal expansion and approximately 260m of road widening complete with paving, BC Hydro/Telus pole relocations, drainage works, streetlights, curb and sidewalk
- Dedicated left-turn lanes on Vedder Road for traffic heading eastbound and westbound on South Sumas Road will be added
- Construction will occur from May to September 2023
Future Works
- Drainage and road works will commence in June
Completed Works
- BC Hydro pole relocations and portion of the watermian adjustments