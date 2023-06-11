Starting Monday June 12 – Work On Improving Vedder Road at South Sumas – Expect Delays

Chilliwack (with files from Julie Hiscock and City of Chilliwack) – Summer road construction and expect delays. Construction to widen the intersection of Vedder and South Sumas begins on Monday, June 12 and will happen Monday – Friday, 7:30 am – 5:30 pm.

Anticipate delays and use alternate routes. More information: https://loom.ly/CZGKCls

Either use Chilliwack River Road or Evans Road. Those traveling northbound get a left turn arrow to turn westbound onto South Sumas Road.

The City has worked with the contractor to develop a schedule to minimize traffic congestion as much as possible during school days and summer. The public can expect some congestion and should plan an alternate route when possible.

The contractor has committed to measures to minimize noise during night construction when possible.

Phase 1 – east side of Vedder Road, June 12 to August 2023

Day work will include: civil drainage works, road widening, pedestrian bypass, underground streetlights, signal works, and curb, gutter and sidewalk works

Night work will include: underground utility crossings on Vedder Road, and relocation of signal poles and traffic controller



Phase 2 – west side of Vedder Road, August to September 2023

Day work will include: civil drainage works, road widening, pedestrian bypass, underground streetlights, signal works, and curb, gutter and sidewalk works

Night work will include: underground utility crossings on Vedder Road, and relocation of signal poles and traffic controller



Phase 3 – all areas, September 2023

Day work will include: Final restoration works

Night work will include: Traffic signal programming and commissioning Final paving and line markings



Project Details

June 2023 South Sumas and Vedder Road/City of Chilliwack

Works include traffic signal expansion and approximately 260m of road widening complete with paving, BC Hydro/Telus pole relocations, drainage works, streetlights, curb and sidewalk

Dedicated left-turn lanes on Vedder Road for traffic heading eastbound and westbound on South Sumas Road will be added

Construction will occur from May to September 2023

Future Works

Drainage and road works will commence in June

Completed Works