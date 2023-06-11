RCMP Investigating Vandalism to Hope Pride Flag as a Hate Crime

Hope – Early in the morning of Thursday June 8, Hope RCMP and Hope Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at a building in the 400 Block of Wallace Ave in Hope. Hope Fire were able to quickly extinguish the small fire which prevented further damage to the building.

Investigators were able to determine that the front window of the building was smashed out and the suspect(s) attempted to light a Pride flag hanging inside on fire. In addition to this, the recently painted Pride crosswalk in front of the building was defaced with homophobic slurs.

“ Hateful actions such as these incidents have no place in this community, says Sergeant Mike Sargent spokesperson for the UFVRD. The Hope RCMP stand by and support our 2sLGTBQIA+ community. We should be focusing on the positives that Pride month is providing in the community and not disrespectful acts like these.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).