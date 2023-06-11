RAN Guest Speaker Guy Felicella – Surviving the DTES and Cleaning Up – Thursday June 15

Chilliwack – Join Ruth & Naomi’s Mission on Thursday June 15th at RAN Interchange (45466 Yale Road W) for an evening of hope and inspiration as we hear from international speaker Guy Felicella.

Guy Felicella is an international speaker from Vancouver, Canada. He started coping with trauma, undiagnosed learning disability, and emotional pain with drugs and alcohol at only 12 years old, which escalated into a substance use disorder that left him residing in the DTES for 20 years.

Guy faced additional trauma through a life of homelessness, institutions, gangs, severe health conditions that nearly took his leg, and multiple overdoses. Today, Guy has 9 years of recovery, is an inspiration to many, and a fierce advocate for those needing a voice.

Come and hear stories of transformation and how recovery programs can impact lives here in Chilliwack and around the world.

Doors open at 6:30pm and progam begins at 7.

Tickets need to be reserved in advance at ranmission.ca/events/guyfelicella and are by donation at the door.