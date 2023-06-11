Gallery 7 Theatre Holds Auditions for Tale of Two Cities World Premiere

Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre will be holding open auditions for its production of A Tale of Two Cities, a play by Adriel Brandt based on the famous Charles Dickens novel, on June 20, 2023 at the theatre’s rehearsal hall in Abbotsford. Auditions are open to performers from all backgrounds and experience levels aged 16 & up.

“We’re very excited to be producing a world premier of this new adaptation of the novel’, says Ken Hildebrandt, Executive/Artistic Director of Gallery 7 Theatre. “We have been walking alongside Abbotsford playwright, Adriel Brandt, in the development of this new script over the past few years, and we believe audiences are in for a compelling, entertaining and thought-provoking theatre experience that makes the classic story relevant for the present day.”

It was the best of times, and it was the worst of times. So reads the opening lines of the Charles Dickens novel. Set in the late 1700s in the days leading up to and during the French revolution, a family is caught up in a web of legal challenges and social upheaval. Charles Darnay, having shirked his inheritance and any association with his brutal, aristocratic family, heads to England following his acquittal for treason.

After marrying Lucie Manette, who cares for her invalid parent, Darnay is soon called back to France, and with the tensions and unrest at an all-time high, he is found to be an enemy of the state and imprisoned.

Sidney Carton, a close friend of Lucie’s and responsible for Darnay’s original acquittal, dedicates himself to returning the beleaguered Darnay to his family, but faces the prospect of great self-sacrifice in the process. A stunning and unrelenting story of family, justice and sacrifice, this exciting new adaptation explores gluttony, tyranny, the excess of violent revolution and the power of love.

“Gabe Kirkley, who directed last year’s hit production of The Magician’s Nephew, will lead a cast of 12 performers, some of whom will play multiple roles, in the telling of the story ” explains Hildebrandt. “We encourage people of all backgrounds and with all experience levels to audition for this highly theatrical and timely production, and to be a part of theatre history making here at G7.”

To register for an audition or for more information, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940. Interested performers are encouraged to visit the theatre’s website and consult the Actor’s Information Guide prior to signing up for an audition.

All those interested in working behind the scenes are also encouraged to contact the theatre.

A Tale of Two Cities will run November 10 & 11, 15 – 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM with matinees on Nov. 11 & 18 at 2:00 PM at the Abbotsford Arts Centre. There will also be one student matinee performance on November 14 at 10:30 AM. Rehearsals will commence in late August.