BCHL’s Langley Rivermen Have New Owners

Langley (BCHL) – While the BCHL moves away from Hockey Canada to become an independent , a change on ownership for the Langley Rivermen has been approved.

The BC Hockey League (BCHL) Board of Governors has unanimously approved the sale of the Langley Rivermen to local businessmen Dana Matheson and Jamie Schreder.

Matheson and Schreder will take over operations of the team immediately, after purchasing the franchise from outgoing owner John Henderson.

The Rivermen franchise has been in Langley since the 2006-07 season and has been under the ownership of the Henderson family since the 2011-12 campaign. The Rivermen were the original Chiliwack Chiefs who were displaced when the WHL expanded (and left) Chilliwack.

The franchise won its first Ron Boileau Trophy as the BCHL’s top regular season team in 2013-14 and made it to the third round of the postseason for the first time in 2021-22.

The Rivermen will continue to operate out of George Preston Arena in the south Langley region.

“Our Board is thrilled to welcome Dana and Jamie as the new owners of the Langley Rivermen,” said Graham Fraser, Chairman of the BCHL Board of Governors. “Their business acumen and deep roots in the community will be a huge asset going forward and will help take the franchise to new heights.”

“The league would also like to thank John Henderson and his family for being an integral part of the BCHL for over a decade. John was an important voice on our Board and the head of the league’s Finance Committee. We wish him all the best going forward.”